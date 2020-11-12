Jurong East bus interchange to be relocated from Dec 6

From Dec 6, the new bus interchange will be relocated opposite the current one in Jurong Gateway Road until the Jurong East integrated transport hub is completed around 2027.

The Jurong East bus interchange will be relocated from Dec 6 to facilitate the construction of the Jurong Region Line and the Jurong East integrated transport hub.

The new interchange will be located opposite the current one, in Jurong Gateway Road between the junctions of Jurong Gateway Road/Jurong East Street 12 and Jurong Gateway Road/Jurong East Central 1.

The relocated facility will operate until the Jurong East integrated transport hub is completed around 2027, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday.

A pedestrian overhead bridge with lifts and escalators has been built across Jurong Gateway Road.

This sheltered passage between the bus interchange and train station is to "ensure commuters continue to transfer conveniently between their bus and rail journeys", LTA said.

A new bus stop opposite Jem mall in Jurong Gateway Road will provide commuters with an additional stopping point closer to Jurong East MRT station.

The bus stops outside Block 131 and before Jurong East station in Jurong Gateway Road - which will have full-day bus lanes - have been expanded to accommodate more commuters and buses.

ROUTE ADJUSTMENTS

LTA said most bus services from the current interchange will continue to operate directly from the relocated interchange.

But adjustments will be made to their routes and stops to allow faster travel and minimise potential congestion in the area.

Information on these route changes will be available at the affected bus stops, existing and relocated bus interchanges, and on the online platforms of LTA, Tower Transit Singapore and SBS Transit.

LTA said the relocated interchange will have more spacious boarding points at its seven berths and graduated kerb edges to facilitate boarding for passengers in wheelchairs.

A bus berth availability system will be installed near the bus park to let captains know when their berths are available.

This will mitigate the risk of congestion in the smaller interchange.

High-volume low-speed fans have also been installed at the concourse, and there will be more facilities for seniors, the less mobile and families with young children. There will be 64 bicycle parking spaces.