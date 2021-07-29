Jurong Fishery Port to reopen on July 31 with enhanced measures

The enhanced measures are already in effect at Senoko Fishery Port.

Safe management measures will be enhanced at Jurong Fishery Port when it reopens on Saturday, after a serious outbreak of Covid-19 was linked to the port earlier this month. The port's cluster is the largest active coronavirus cluster.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said yesterday that it investigated how the transmission could have occurred and identified areas where safe management measures could be strengthened.

The enhanced measures, already in effect at Senoko Fishery Port, will be carried out at three main areas of the ports - the entrance, marketplace and unloading area.

ENTRANCE

At the entrance, all authorised entry pass holders are required to undergo testing prior to entry, before they transition to a seven-day rostered routine testing regime.

Those who do not undergo testing or do not have a negative test result will not be allowed to enter.

All foreign delivery drivers must remain in their vehicle for SafeEntry check-in and temperature taking.

MARKETPLACE

Access into the marketplace will be restricted and the number of seafood traders within the premises at any time will be limited.

Tenants and workers will be segregated into groups. They will have separate toilet facilities, as well as meal and smoking areas.

There will also be enhanced surveillance and enforcement of safe management measures.

UNLOADING AREA

All unloading activities will be supervised by safe distancing ambassadors and will also be monitored through closed-circuit television.

Fish containers will be disinfected prior to collection.

Workers must also keep their distance as foreign workers unload the goods and can pick up the goods only after the foreign workers move away from the unloading area.

Workers will be required to adhere to a hand hygiene and sanitation regime, and they must wear masks and gloves when they pick up the goods.

SFA said tenants at Jurong Fishery Port will be briefed on the measures. Unloading and wholesale activities will resume on Monday.

SFA added that the review is an ongoing process. It will work with trade associations to refine the measures and adapt them, if necessary, to the unique working conditions at the fishery ports.

During a doorstop interview at Senoko Fishery Port yesterday, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said controls will be strengthened at both ports for the well-being of the workers, trade visitors and the community.