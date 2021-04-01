Jurong Innovation District to create 1,200 jobs

One of the workers in the Sodick facility.

(Above) Mr Tan See Leng (right) touring the Sodick Singapore Techno Centre’s manufacturing facility with Mr Daniel Tan.

The Jurong Innovation District will create some 1,200 jobs in industries such as advanced manufacturing, urban mobility and urban solutions over the next 18 months.

With another 3,300 jobs that are "relocated" when factories move their operations into the area, the district will account for a total of 4,500 jobs in that time period.

Urban and infrastructure consulting company Surbana Jurong and manufacturing plant Shimano are among the companies that are moving into the district.

Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng gave these details to the media yesterday, on the sidelines of a visit to Sodick Singapore Techno Centre located in the Jurong Innovation District.

The first phase of the 600ha Jurong Innovation District is expected to be completed around 2022. When it is fully developed, the advanced manufacturing hub will create over 95,000 new jobs.

During his visit to the Sodick Singapore Techno Centre, Dr Tan also launched a set of new industry guidelines for the safe setup, operations and maintenance of additive manufacturing facilities.

The guidelines are laid out in technical reference 87 on Safety of Additive Manufacturing Facilities developed by the Singapore Standards Council overseen by Enterprise Singapore.

One area it covers is how such facilities can manage hazardous materials such as fine metal powders, which can pose a health hazard to workers, and are also toxic to the environment.

ENSURING SAFETY

Mr Daniel Tan, Sodick Singapore general manager, said the guidelines are important for ensuring safety of staff.

"Staff are an important asset for companies. It is our responsibility to provide a safe and good environment for staff, and to also build up their strengths," Mr Tan said.

Dr Tan said these guidelines will contribute to positioning Singapore as a trusted manufacturing hub.

"By developing these quality standards, and making sure that there is also industry-wide adoption, the entire international scene can see what we are doing - the type of emphasis that we are placing in making sure that quality is maintained and standards are very high."