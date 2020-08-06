Jurong Point Popular bookstore among places visited by Covid patients

The Popular bookstore at Jurong Point has been added to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

According to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) update yesterday, the bookstore was visited by at least one Covid-19 case from 12.05pm to 2.30pm on July 26.

The ministry provides this list of locations that Covid-19 patients have visited for more than 30 minutes to get those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

There were 908 new infections confirmed yesterday, one of the highest number of daily cases recorded since cases exceeded 1,000 in April.

Among these, 903 were migrant workers in dormitories who are among the final batch of workers being cleared of the coronavirus, MOH said.

HIGH PREVALENCE

They come from dormitories with a relatively high prevalence of Covid-19 and were tested when they were already in isolation or in quarantine. Many were asymptomatic.

MOH added that all dormitories should be cleared by tomorrow, with the exception of a few blocks in dormitories that serve as quarantine facilities.

"We expect the daily case counts to be high for the coming days, before tapering down thereafter as the inter-agency task force completes the dormitory clearance," the ministry said.

The remaining five cases are four imported patients and a case in the community.

MOH had said earlier yesterday that there were four cases in the community but three were reclassified after contact tracing.

The sole community case is a 26-year-old Bangladeshi work permit holder who was picked up as a result of the ministry's proactive screening of those working in essential services.

He is asymptomatic and is currently unlinked to known cases.

Further tests showed that he is no longer infectious and was likely to have been infected in the past.

All four imported cases arrived in Singapore from India on July 22 and were already serving mandatory stay-home notices at dedicated facilities when they were tested.

By the numbers

908 New cases

27 Deaths

1 New case in community

314 Discharged yesterday

4 Imported cases

47753 Total recovered

54254 Total cases

126 Total in hospital

1 In intensive care unit