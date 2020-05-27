Jurong sees two more spots listed as places visited by people infected

The Health Ministry has named the wet market at Block 963 Jurong West Street 91 and FairPrice Xtra in Jurong Point as public places visited by people with Covid-19 for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

It added these two spots to Jurong Point's FairPrice outlet and Japanese Food Street@Jurong Point on a list provided on Monday.

The ministry said the list is being given as a precautionary measure to inform those who were at these locations to monitor their health closely for two weeks from their date of visit.

An earlier confirmed case visited the wet market on Sunday from 6am to 8am, and an earlier active case visited Jurong Point FairPrice Xtra on the same day from 1pm to 2pm.

Yesterday, there were 383 new cases. Of these, two were community cases: A Singaporean and a Malaysian work permit holder.

The Singaporean, a 30-year-old woman, is asymptomatic and an unlinked pre-school centre employee.

The Malaysian works at an institute of higher learning (IHL).

PROACTIVE SCREENING

The ministry said both were detected via proactive screening but it did not name the pre-school and IHL.

The remaining 381 cases were migrant workers living in dormitories.

With 706 new cases discharged yesterday, a total of 16,435 patients have fully recovered from the disease, or more than half of the 32,343 Covid-19 patients here.

As of yesterday, 585 remain in hospital, including eight in the intensive care unit.

A total of 15,291 are in community facilities.

The ministry said yesterday the lower number of cases is partly due to fewer tests conducted.

This is believed to be because of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri public holiday on Monday.

The average number of new daily community cases has risen in recent days, with the ministry attributing it partly to active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff.

This has increased from four two weeks ago to seven in the past week, while the number of unlinked community cases has remained stable at two per day for the last two weeks.

By the numbers

383 New cases

23 Deaths

2 New cases in community

16435 Total recovered

32343 Total cases

585 Total in hospital

706 Discharged yesterday

8 In intensive care unit