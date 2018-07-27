Jurong West's caped crusader puzzles residents

The Dark Knight paid a visit to a Jurong West flat on Monday night.

But instead of spandex and batarangs, Singapore's own Caped Crusader was clad in jeans and army boots. He was caught on a security camera along the corridors of Block 856 Jurong West Street 81 close to midnight.

The owner of the security camera, who wanted to be known only as Mr Goh, told The New Paper at his flat yesterday: "I was taking a shower when my wife caught a glimpse of a tall, dark figure walking outside our flat. When she took a closer look, she saw it was Batman.

"When she first told me, I thought she was joking. But when I checked our security camera, itwas true."

An amused Mr Goh said: "I just found it strange because it's months away from the Hungry Ghost period and Halloween. I have no idea why anyone would be dressed up like this and just walk around the corridors."

Mr Goh sent videos and pictures of the security camera footage to his friends and family for laughs. His friend Mr Maxam Ng, 51, uploaded them on Facebook and has since garnered over 1,400 shares.

Mr Ng, a claims consultant, said: "I thought the guy was a loan shark because it looks like he's holding a spray can in the footage. I thought it could be a new trend for loan sharks to dress this way."

Mr Goh said the man was actually holding a phone.

He added: "I just sent the videos and photos as a joke, I didn't think it would blow up like this."

The identity of the masked man remains a mystery. The police said that they have not received any complaints or enquiries about the incident.