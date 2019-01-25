‘Just like that, my world is gone’: Jayley Woo mourns death of boyfriend, Aloysius Pang

Jayley Woo posted more than 70 Instagram stories about her boyfriend, the late Aloysius Pang

Grief-stricken girlfriend Jayley Woo has poured her heart out in more than 70 Instagram posts after her boyfriend, local actor Aloysius Pang, 28, died on Wednesday.

In her Instagram stories, the actress posted pictures of them together and milestones in their relationship, which was made public only after he died.

Minutes after the news of his death broke, a shattered Woo, 27, wrote: "Just like that, my world is gone."

Writing in Chinese, she revealed that they had wanted to make their relationship public only after they got married.

Struggling to come to terms with his death following injuries sustained during a military exercise in New Zealand, she posted: "Are we really saying goodbye? You haven't proposed and you just left...

"In this life, I did not have the fortune to become your wife. In our next life, let's be married. I love you, I love you so much. Thank you for all the care you've given me over the past few years. I will always love you."

The pair starred opposite each other in two Mediacorp Channel 8 drama series, Tiger Mum and Super Senior, in 2015. They also appeared in another drama in 2017, Dream Coder.

Woo was scouted by Mediacorp after she took part in the 2011 The New Paper New Face modelling competition.

She was named as one of the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes at the Star Awards in 2016 and 2017. She left Mediacorp in 2018.

Her twin sister, Hayley, said in her Instagram post that Pang had shared with her his plans for marriage when he celebrated the sisters' birthdays last month.

She wrote: "You said you were working hard to earn money and wanted to wait till when you were about 31 (years old) to marry my sister.

"I did not have the fortune for you to be my brother-in-law in this life."

Jayley Woo posted more than 70 Instagram stories about her boyfriend, the late Aloysius Pang. PHOTOS: JAYLEY WOO/INSTAGRAM

Woo also posted a video of one of the last exchanges the couple had over WhatsApp while Pang was in New Zealand.

She had messaged him: "Be my husband, I love you."

The operationally ready national serviceman had then responded with a photograph of himself in uniform.

Woo also reposted pictures from Pang's social media accounts, which she taken of him but could not publicly admit to taking or being in.

She said: "I must be crazy, I now have to use photos I took to send you off."

She then went on to post pictures of the milestones in their relationship, such as when they first met in April 2014, to the time they got closer.

In a series of shared photos, she also documented their journey as a couple, like the first musical they watched together, and when he surprised her with a trip to Lazarus Island for her birthday.

In another picture, Woo thanked Channel 8 for allowing them to film the drama series Super Senior together, where they acted as lovers and got married in the end.

She said: "(This) is the closest I'll ever get to receive a ring from you."

Not holding back, she said: "I love you, do you hear me? We could never show our affection publicly. Now, I will not hesitate to talk about you in front of everyone."

In an update yesterday, around 17 hours after Pang died, Woo posted a picture of them smiling during a trip to Japan.

She wrote: "I now realise that yesterday you have been struggling to hold on for everyone's sake..my face is swollen to the point where I can't recognise myself. In the future, I can still smile like how I did in the picture, right?"

She also said: "Please look for me often in my dreams... You'll always be a part of me, my man." - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY CHEOW SUE-ANN & KOK YUFENG