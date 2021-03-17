Just tap to check in with new SafeEntry Gateway system

Mr Neil Ang, a delivery manager of SafeEntry, demonstrating a contactless check-in using a smartphone via the SafeEntry Gateway Box.

The SafeEntry check-in to public venues will become a simpler and faster process from April 19 with a new tap-in system.

The SafeEntry Gateway Box was launched yesterday at Nex mall in Serangoon Central by the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office. It has been on trial at the mall since Feb 15.

To check in, visitors with the TraceTogether app or TraceTogether tokens can tap their devices on the gateway box, which is slightly larger than a smartphone.

Alternatively, an operator of a venue, such as a supermarket or large shop, can download an updated version of the SafeEntry (Business) App on his phone and use the phone, instead of the gateway box, for visitor check-ins.

The SafeEntry Gateway system is planned for a roll-out at selected crowded venues such as shopping malls, large standalone retail stores, cinemas, hospitals, polyclinics and Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) venues hosting more than 100 participants.

Existing SafeEntry check-in methods using the QR codes and a visitor's NRIC will still be used at these places.

The Government has identified venues with high visitor traffic that need to implement the SafeEntry Gateway system from April 19. They include shops inside crowded malls.

BLUETOOTH

The gateway box works by exchanging Bluetooth signals with the TraceTogether app on a phone or token within a 25cm range. By holding the TraceTogether app or token near it, the box will beep and show a green light.

The SafeEntry (Business) App works in a similar way, and will also beep and display a green screen.

Users of the TraceTogether app have to open the app to check in.

Visitors can still use the TraceTogether app on devices and tokens, and scan their NRICs to check in at venues.

Those with older phones can scan the SafeEntry codes with the Singpass mobile app or phone cameras.

Operators of venues the Government has identified as requiring the SafeEntry Gateway Box can get up to four for free.

They can also download the free SafeEntry (Business) App from the Apple App Store or Google Play store.

The gateway system can also tell when TraceTogether tokens are running low on battery power.

From next month, token replacement stations will be set up at some venues where the SafeEntry Gateway has been rolled out.

Users can get their tokens replaced for free if the battery is flat or the device is faulty, at any community club.

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.