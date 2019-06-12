Kaplan courses suspended from WSQ for a year

Funding for all Kaplan WSQ courses will also cease.

Kaplan Professional will be barred from delivering courses under the Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ), after the private educational institute was found to have infringed on assessment guidelines put in place by WSQ, despite having faced a suspension for similar infringements last year.

In March this year, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) conducted further investigations and audit checks into Kaplan Professional's delivery of other WSQ courses, and is acting in view of "serious lapses".

Associate professor Rhys Johnson, chief operating officer and provost of Kaplan Singapore, said in a statement: "We are disappointed that such instances occurred despite a rigorous programme implemented over past months aimed at ensuring such non-compliance could not occur for WSQ courses."

Kaplan's status as an Approved Training Organisation (ATO) will be suspended for 12 months starting from July 1.

Funding for all its WSQ courses will also cease for the same period, said SSG.

The Straits Times quoted Prof Johnson as saying last year that SSG had found "isolated instances" where students had been given the same assessment questions used in prior group discussions for their tests. There were also cases where trainers had directed trainees to where assessment answers could be found in their learning materials.

The New Paper understands that similar lapses had occurred again, and that the relevant instructors were third party contractors.

Prof Johnson said: "We apologise sincerely for any inconvenience this may cause impacted learners. We are putting in place a plan to facilitate any necessary transition arrangements to ensure that affected learners are able to continue their training."

Kaplan stressed that their other courses are unaffected.

TNP understands that Kaplan provides WSQ courses under three frameworks for a total of 120 modules. WSQ courses are professional training courses that run for two days.

SSG said Kaplan is expected to complete the courses for students currently enrolled by June 30. Kaplan is required to place students scheduled to commence after June 30 with other WSQ ATOs.

Over the last five years, about 30 training providers have been terminated for not meeting standards.

The SSG spokesman said: "SSG takes a serious view of any individual, training provider or organisation which does not act in a manner consistent with our guidelines for WSQ delivery, and will not hesitate to take the appropriate action."