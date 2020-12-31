Karaoke outlet ordered shut for 20 days over Covid-19 breaches

MZS Family Karaoke at Ming Arcade along Cuscaden Road had breached safe management measures in allowing 51 patrons to consume alcoholic drinks after 10.30pm on Christmas Day. The outlet was ordered to close for 20 days.

MZS Family Karaoke in the Orchard Road area had allowed patrons to consume alcohol after 10.30pm, and 51 people were also found inside.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said yesterday that the police and the Singapore Tourism Board were investigating the breaches.

The police are also investigating the 51 people for suspected non-compliance with safe distancing measures.

Social gatherings of more than five outside an individual's home were prohibited during phase two.

This limit was increased to eight per group in phase three, which began on Monday.

Food and beverage outlets are not allowed to accept bookings of groups of more than eight, and intermingling between groups is strictly prohibited.

The karaoke outlet was ordered to close for 20 days from Christmas Day until Jan 13.

MSE added that seven more F&B outlets were fined $1,000 each for breaches of safe management measures (SMM) from Dec 18 to last Saturday, including admitting and seating groups larger than five, and seating patrons less than a metre apart.

These outlets are Six Grey Bar in Outram Park, Indian Xpress Bar & Restaurant in the Little India area, ABC Nasi Kandar in Jalan Besar, ChiChi in Chinatown, Lawry's The Prime Rib Singapore and Coffeesmith in the Orchard area, and Manpei in Clarke Quay.

MSE said: "Over the coming New Year weekend, agencies will continue to step up enforcement checks on F&B outlets.

"It is imperative that businesses and members of the public continue to adhere to SMMs to keep community transmission low while we resume activities."