Karl Liew charged with giving false information and evidence

Karl Liew is accused of telling Assistant Superintendent Tang Ru Long in 2016 that he had found 119 pieces of clothing belonging to him inside boxes packed by his family’s former domestic helper, Ms Parti Liyani.

Karl Liew Kai Lung, 43, was yesterday charged in a district court with giving false information to a public servant and giving false evidence during a judicial proceeding.

The son of former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong, who was limping on his left leg yesterday, is accused of telling Assistant Superintendent Tang Ru Long on Dec 10, 2016, that he had found 119 pieces of clothing belonging to him inside boxes packed by his family's former domestic helper.

The information was related to an alleged offence of theft as servant on Oct 28, 2016, at 49 Chancery Lane. ASP Tang was the investigating officer.

After a trial, the former maid, Ms Parti Liyani, was convicted last year of stealing more than $34,000 worth of items from the household.

Karl Liew is also accused of intentionally giving false evidence in a judicial proceeding before District Judge Olivia Low on July 17, 2018.

During the trial, he had allegedly testified falsely while under oath that a cream polo T-shirt and red blouse, which were exhibits in the case, belonged to him.

Ms Parti's conviction and sentence of two years and two months' jail were overturned by the High Court on appeal in September this year.

Her lawyer, Mr Anil Balchandani, had argued that she was being framed to prevent her from making a complaint against the family for illegal deployment.

He said Ms Parti had been told to clean Karl Liew's office and home besides working at the Chancery Lane family home.

In his judgment, Justice Chan Seng Onn said he found the trial judge's decision to be "unsafe", and made reference to the family's "improper motive" in filing the police report against Ms Parti.

He also raised issues with how the case was handled by the authorities.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam told Parliament on Wednesday the Attorney-General's Chambers will, from this case hereafter, seriously consider looking into allegations of perjury or other serious offences should such findings arise in judgments or decisions in legal proceedings.

Karl Liew, who is out on $15,000 bail, is represented by lawyer Adam Maniam from Drew & Napier, who asked for six weeks to make representations on the case.

He is expected back in court for further mention of his case on Dec 17.

For giving false information to a public servant, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $5,000.

Those convicted of giving false evidence during a judicial proceeding can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.