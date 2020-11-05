Karl Liew, one of Parti Liyani's accusers, to be charged with perjury today

(above) Ms Parti Liyani and Mr Karl Liew, who will be charged today.

Ms Parti Liyani and Mr Karl Liew (above), who will be charged today.

Mr Karl Liew, one of Ms Parti Liyani's accusers in her trial for theft, will be charged today for giving false evidence and furnishing false information.

The police said that Mr Liew, the son of Ms Parti's former employer, Mr Liew Mun Leong, will face one count of furnishing false information to a public servant and another count of giving false evidence.

In 2016, Ms Parti, an Indonesian domestic worker working in Mr Liew Mun Leong's household, was fired and later accused of stealing from them.

She was convicted of theft and jailed for 26 months last year. The conviction was quashed by the High Court on appeal in September this year.

In a statement yesterday evening, the police said that in light of the High Court's comments in acquitting Ms Parti, the Attorney-General's Chambers had directed them to investigate if any offences have been committed by the Liews.

"The police have completed investigations and consulted AGC on our recommendations," they added.

Their statement was issued on the same day Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam gave a ministerial statement on the case in Parliament.

He said many aspects of Mr Liew's conduct and evidence were highly unsatisfactory and "raised scepticism".

Mr Shanmugam said during Ms Parti's trial, Mr Liew testified that a Gucci wallet and a Braun Buffel wallet were gifts to him from his family, but no one could recall giving them to him.

He also testified he had bought a bed sheet found in Ms Parti's possession from Habitat in Britain. But the bed sheet has the same pattern as a quilt cover with an Ikea label, implying they are a set.

Mr Shanmugam said Mr Liew was investigated as to whether he had committed any criminal offences, such as perjury.

He added that statements were taken from Mr Liew on whether the items highlighted by the High Court had been in his possession, and he was asked to explain his inconsistencies regarding these items during the trial.

He said arising from this case, the AGC will hereafter consider looking into allegations of offences if the court's judgments or decisions in legal proceedings contain findings of potential perjury or other serious offences.

Noting questions had arisen on how one or more of the Liews had conducted themselves, Mr Shanmugam said filing a police report and laying claims to items needs to be taken seriously.

He said: "Looking at the evidence, the impression one gets is that there seems to have been a cavalier attitude on the part of the Liews, in the way some items were identified as belonging to them, and in the way values were ascribed to some items. When you claim an item, you make sure it is yours. When you ascribe a value, make sure you have a basis."

In his ministerial statement, Mr Shanmugam stressed that the police and AGC had reason to take action against Ms Parti.

The Liews' police report said their belongings had gone missing over the years, and they later found some of these items among her belongings. The AGC also felt that some of Ms Parti's answers raised questions and were not credible.