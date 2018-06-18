Kellogg's recalls Honey Smacks cereal globally for possible salmonella

Kellogg Company has issued a global recall for its Honey Smacks cereal due to the potential presence of salmonella bacteria.

The US Food and Drug Administration said it worked with the company to issue the recall after the product was linked to more than 60 illnesses in the US.

The voluntary recall involves the 15.3oz (430g) and 23oz (650g) packages of the cereal, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said in a press release yesterday.

The importer in Singapore is in the midst of recalling the product, added AVA. No other Kellogg's products are affected.

The recalled batch of Honey Smacks has a best before date of between June 14 this year and June 14 next year. They can also be identified by UPC Code 038000391033 on the box.