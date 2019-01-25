Kenny Pang: Younger brother Aloysius was 'most precious'

He described his actor-brother Aloysius Pang as the most precious member of the family and not simply because he was the youngest of three children.

Speaking at Changi Airport last night, older brother Kenny Pang said: "He was the one that we all showered love on. To reciprocate that, he has always given us all the support and all the love and care to the family."

His brother, Corporal First Class (NS) Aloysius Pang, died at Waikato Hospital in New Zealand on Wednesday after he was crushed by the gun barrel of the Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer that he was repairing.

The 28-year-old, an armament technician, was part of Exercise Thunder Warrior in New Zealand.

Mr Kenny Pang and Mr Dasmond Koh, who managed Aloysius Pang, addressed the media at the airport yesterday minutes after they arrived home.

Both spoke of their regret at not being able to speak to Aloysius Pang before he died.

While Aloysius Pang's mother flew in on Sunday and managed to speak to her youngest son, Mr Kenny Pang and his father could get plane tickets for a flight only on Monday morning, while Mr Koh flew there later at night.

Mr Koh said: "Very regretfully, some of us, including me and Kenny, didn't really have the chance to talk to Aloysius... After the first operation and the second relook surgery, (Aloysius) was always in an unconscious state. We weren't able to chat with him, we weren't able to communicate with him."

Mr Kenny Pang said: "I didn't manage to meet him awake. We didn't get that opportunity... We are still trying to accept the reality that this has actually happened."

Actor Aloysius Pang’s manager Dasmond Koh and his brother speaking to reporters at Changi Airport after returning from New Zealand. Posted by The Straits Times on Thursday, 24 January 2019

When asked what kind of brother Aloysius was, Mr Kenny Pang said: "What you see on television and what you see in all the responses that he has been receiving, all the love and care... (he) is as transparent as he is, he is as caring, he is as devoted... "

Mr Koh said the current priority for the family was to bring Aloysius Pang's body back from New Zealand and the family is working with the SAF on this.

There is also a discussion over whether to hold a memorial service for friends, colleagues and fans to pay their respects.