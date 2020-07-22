Ketamine found in coconut, three men arrested for drug activities

CNB officers found 317g of ketamine (right) hidden in a coconut (left) during a raid of a residential unit near Upper Serangoon Road. Some 273g of Ice was also seized.

Three men - two Singaporeans and a Malaysian - were arrested yesterday after officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized drugs worth more than $66,000 from multiple locations.

The drugs confiscated consisted of 273g of Ice, 144 Ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets and 318g of ketamine - most of it hidden in a coconut - said the CNB in a press release yesterday. Cash amounting to $6,000 was also seized.

Yesterday morning, CNB officers were deployed in Upper Serangoon Road to observe a meet-up between a Singaporean man, 50, and a Malaysian man, 37.

The 37-year-old was suspected to have handed some drugs to the 50-year-old before leaving on a motorcycle.

Officers who then tailed the 37-year-old to Geylang Road arrested him there, and found a packet of Ice weighing about 1g in his possession.

A separate team of CNB officers raided a residential unit near Upper Serangoon Road and arrested the 50-year-old, and another Singaporean man, 60, who was in the same unit.

A total of about 36g of Ice, 1g of ketamine, 22 Ecstasy tablets and $6,000 cash was seized from the 50-year-old.

A search conducted in the unit found the coconut used to conceal the 317g of ketamine.

Drug paraphernalia, 236g of Ice, 122 Ecstasy tablets and two Erimin-5 tablets were also recovered from the unit.

The CNB said the total amount of Ice confiscated in these operations is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 156 abusers for a week.

Investigations are ongoing.