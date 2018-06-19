KFC to go straw-free and cut use of plastic lids

Fast-food chain KFC will not provide plastic straws or use plastic lids for drinks at its 84 outlets here from tomorrow .

This will save an estimated 17.9 tonnes of single-use plastics in a year, it said yesterday. The company will also review and introduce the use of more biodegradable packaging, it added.

"We recognise that every little bit counts and are proud to be the first fast-food restaurant in Singapore to champion this movement, one straw at a time,"said general manager Lynette Lee.

Plastic lids will still be used for takeaway food.

The move has earned KFC praise from Singapore Youth for Climate Action member Pamela Low.

"I'm happy that KFC didn't just stop with plastic straws, but went further to stop using plastic lids as well," said Miss Low, 22.

Six hotels pledged to stop using single-use plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery, toiletry bottles and plastic bags on June 1.

At least one foodcourt - the Koufu foodcourt at Singapore Management University - has also gone plastic straw-free, The Straits Times reported in April.