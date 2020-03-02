KFC provides meals for SGH frontline workers amid coronavirus battle
To show appreciation to the doctors, nurses, staff members and cleaners who have been working tirelessly in the battle against the coronavirus, KFC sent meals to the frontline team at Singapore General Hospital on Feb 24 and 26, and will do its final food drop today.
Fans of KFC have joined in by writing supportive and caring messages for these healthcare workers on the fast-food chain's Facebook page, which are included in the food packs.
