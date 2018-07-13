Khatib Clubhouse of HomeTeamNS to open in 2020

HomeTeamNS members can expect their new clubhouse in northern Singapore to be the first of its kind to be equipped with smart technology and eco-friendly features when it opens in 2020.

The Khatib Clubhouse, which had its ground-breaking ceremony yesterday, will have self-service kiosks and chatbots for members to book club facilities and renew their memberships digitally.

A cashless payment system - set up in collaboration with POSB - will also mean members will not need to carry a physical membership card when visiting the clubhouse.

Ms Agnes Eu, chief executive of HomeTeamNS, said that using technology will give members a "more seamless visitation experience".

The new clubhouse will feature green innovations, including solar panels, smart lighting controls and a swimming pool fitted with eco-filtration technology which helps to reduce chlorine levels in the water and improve its quality.

Located in Yishun Avenue 2, it will have an "urban retreat" theme and is expected to serve around 250,000 visitors a month.

The clubhouse, occupying 1.5ha, will have a four-storey indoor adventure hub with various obstacles, such as a rope course and fireman slides, to foster team-building.

An indoor training facility will provide realistic simulations of different scenarios national servicemen may encounter, including terrorist assaults, to improve their marksmanship, decision-making and leadership skills.

Both these facilities will also be open to the public for recreational use.