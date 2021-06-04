Kids and adults have similar side effects from Pfizer jab: Experts

The side effects that adolescents may experience after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 are similar to those experienced by adults and should generally resolve after a few days, experts have said.

These side effects include pain and redness over the injection site, muscle ache, fatigue and fever.

According to a recent US clinical trial in which 1,131 children aged between 12 and 15 received the Pfizer vaccine, the side effects settled within one to three days, said Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, vice-dean of global health at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

This is similar to what adults experience as well.

"The safety profile was excellent, and there was only one child with a severe enough reaction that the second dose was not administered," said Prof Hsu, commenting on the results of the clinical trial.

That child had a fever of more than 40 deg C.

These comments come after a nationwide vaccination exercise for more than 400,000 students kicked off yesterday, following more cases of schoolchildren getting infected in the recent Covid-19 outbreak.

The Health Sciences Authority had on May 18 extended its authorisation for those in the 12 to 15 age group to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

It was previously approved here only for those aged 16 and older.

Ministry of Health director of medical services Kenneth Mak had also said earlier this week that children generally have a stronger immune system compared with adults, and they may experience a slightly higher incidence of minor effects such as fever compared with adults.

This is common for children for all types of vaccine they receive, he had said.