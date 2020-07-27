Kids attractions reopen after four months of closure

After nearly four months of closure, some children's attractions began coming alive with the recent school holidays.

Kiztopia at Marina Square, which reopened on July 19, saw 80 per cent of its time slots booked on the first three days after reopening.

The children's indoor playground saw up to 60 per cent of its slots booked for the rest of the week. It hopes this figure can increase to 90 per cent with the two upcoming long weekends for Hari Raya Haji and National Day.

Kiztopia's reopening also features a new cafe, Kith Kiztopia MS, in collaboration with Kith Cafe, which is open to walk-in diners, and includes a customised kid's menu.

"We hope to leverage each other's strengths through this collaboration and be stronger together to create a sustainable business model that will weather this pandemic," said Ms Heidi Tian, Kiztopia's general manager.

DreamUs Edutainment, which owns both Pororo Park in Marina Square and Tayo Station in E!Hub at Downtown East, had to let go of employees whose contracts ended, and one was retrenched during the two parks' closures.

Both themed playgrounds reopened on July 18, and have since seen weekend play sessions almost fully booked, while their bookings for weekdays reached around 50 per cent.

"It's an encouraging start for the reopening as it shows that consumers are confident about the safe management measures in place and are willing to visit for play again," said a DreamUs Edutainment's spokesman.

But KidZania Singapore at Sentosa did not pull through.

Last month, it announced it was permanently closing down after four years of operation.

Other operators remain optimistic.

Amazonia Singapore in Great World City hopes to see business slowly return by the end of the year.

It said the online bookings for last week were "about the same" as the business it received during its last week before closure, and is glad to reopen.

Its group sales manager Zetti Marcella said: "The wait and the uncertainty are finally over. There is no more guessing what's going to happen with the business, and whether we still get to keep our jobs."

All four parks have similar safe distancing measures, which include splitting up a day into different play sessions for cleaning in between sessions, temperature checks, Safe Entry at entrances, and face masks for children above the age of two.