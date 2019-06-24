Kids impress at audition for ChildAid charity concert

Vivien Tan does her best to wow the judges with a freestyle dance routine at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre yesterday. She was among more than 50 hopefuls aged between six and 19 who performed in the first of two rounds of auditions for a spot in this year's ChildAid, an annual charity concert, co-organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, which...

More than 50 performers aged between six and 19 auditioned yesterday for a spot in this year's ChildAid, an annual charity concert co-organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times that will be held later this year.

More than half of them performed dance acts in the first of two auditions.

ChildAid chief choreographer Samantha Kan, who was involved in last year's concert, said: "I was impressed with the mix of kids who obviously trained very hard and those who have not been training as hard, but have so much fire and heart to dance and perform."

Sugar Rush Crew, a three-member dance group from 10 Square Youth, was among those who auditioned.

The group last performed in ChildAid in 2015.

"We hope to perform again this year to show how we've improved and become more diverse," said 15-year-old Shah Zamani from Geylang Methodist Secondary School.

Solo performers were aplenty too. Careezza Chia, a 13-year-old from St Margaret's Secondary School, performed a solo contemporary dance routine that involved handstands, cartwheels and backbends. It was her first time auditioning for ChildAid.

The auditions took place at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre. The centre, which opened in 2017, works with arts and cultural groups to support local Chinese culture.

The second and final day of the audition will be on June 29. Selected performers will be notified sometime in July.

The concert, which is in its 15th year, is produced by Dick Lee Asia. It will take place at the Esplanade Theatre on Nov 20 and 21. It is anchored by the theme Sing! Play! Dance!.

Singer-songwriter and Cultural Medallion winner Dick Lee returns as the creative director for the third year running.

ChildAid raises funds for both The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which provides recess and transport money to students from low-income families, and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, which supports arts education for children from underprivileged families.

Last year's ChildAid concert raised more than $2 million.

Chief vocal trainer John Lee, who was involved for the first time last year, said: "We look forward to fusing classical and modern together for a fresh touch."