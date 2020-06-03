Kids make safe return to kindergartens

It was also back to school for children in kindergartens yesterday, the first day of the phased reopening of schools.

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee said in a Facebook post: "From their faces, I could tell that our young ones from Little Preschool @ Pasir Ris were in good spirits and excited to be back. They were glad to see their teachers and meet their friends again, with the necessary safe distancing measures in place, of course."

Pre-schools are reopening in phases, starting with Kindergarten 1 and 2 classes yesterday.

Children in Nursery 1 and 2 may return to school from next Monday while those in playgroups and infant care centres may return from June 10.

Mr Lee said: "(Director of Little Preschool) Ms Loy Wee Mee... showed me their various creative efforts to implement the Covid-Safe ABCs for staff and students, with the support of parents. These include desk shields so that children can continue to interact with their friends while keeping safe during meals, transparent plastic shields to be placed in-between children during naptime, and contactless sanitiser dispensers conveniently placed at the centre's entrance."

He said this was just one example of how the pre-schools are committed to ensuring all the necessary safety measures are in place for the reopening.

"Many centres have also proactively reached out to parents over the past two weeks to provide updates, ahead of the phased reopening," he added.

He thanked all pre-school staff for working with the Early Childhood Development Agen- cy to adopt the safe management measures. - MAUREEN KOH