Kim Lim's husband charged in court with gambling offence

Ms Kim Lim with her husband, Kho Bin Kai.

A 29-year-old man, Kho Bin Kai, was charged in court last month with assisting in remote gambling.

Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported he is the husband of socialite Kim Lim.

Court documents state that Kho had allegedly assisted in remote gambling between July 15 and July 27 this year.

He allegedly did so under the instructions of "Ah Leong".

Kho had allegedly issued an online account "KBT12" under a website, which was a remote gambling service, to a person named Tan Chun Yong.

Kho could also face additional charges later.

The case has been adjourned to Oct 8, as the police are doing a forensic examination of several mobile phones.

Kho, who is out on $25,000 bail, had apparently registered his marriage with Kim Lim in February 2017.

Ms Lim gave birth to a baby boy in July 2017.

Her father is local tycoon Peter Lim, 66, whose net worth is about $2 billion. He owns Spanish football club Valencia.