KKH engaging review panel after dispensing expired medication to baby

An independent review panel is being engaged by KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) after it dispensed expired medication to a baby.

Ms Judy Teo, 32, a customer service officer, gave birth to her daughter on Aug 1.

On Aug 25, the baby came down with flu, and Ms Teo took her to KKH, where the child was warded for a night.

The hospital discharged the baby and dispensed a bottle of nose drops which Ms Teo then administered to her child.

But even after about a month, the baby had not recovered, prompting Ms Teo to check the expiration date of the nose drops.

It was then that she discovered the medication had expired in April, months before her child was even born.

In a statement to The New Paper yesterday, Mr Alson Goh, chief operating officer of KKH, apologised for the incident.

"We acknowledge that the nose drop was past its stated expiry date, with the possible loss of its effectiveness," he said.

"We are currently engaging with the staff involved and the appropriate measures have been reinforced."

He added that they have done a check of all in-stock medications and staff have been reminded to check expiry dates.

REVIEW PANEL

He said: "Additionally, we are engaging an independent review panel to identify opportunities for further strengthening and improvement of our system in this regard."

Ms Teo subsequently took her child for a checkup again at KKH on Oct 3.

The hospital waived the fees and retrieved the previously dispensed medication from Ms Teo.

She was given a new set of medication and told to return for a follow-up in three weeks.

Ms Teo said that her child is now slightly better, but has yet to recover fully.

When told of KKH's response yesterday, Ms Teo said: "They said they will give me a written explanation, but to date I have not received anything."