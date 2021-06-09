KKH starts vaccinating pregnant women against Covid-19

KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) has started inoculating pregnant patients against Covid-19, with the first six women getting their jabs yesterday.

The move comes after the Health Ministry (MOH) announced it would allow pregnant women to book slots from last Friday, following a review of real-world clinical data of vaccination in this group.

The ministry added that women should discuss vaccination with their doctors, even though there is currently no evidence to suggest that either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine could harm pregnant women or their babies.

This is because the amount of data collected for this group "is still much smaller compared with data on the general population", it said.

Associate Professor Tan Hak Koon, who chairs KKH's obstetrics and gynaecology division, said women who are in at least their 13th week of pregnancy are eligible for vaccination.

The jabs will be spaced at least two weeks apart from other vaccinations that they typically receive during pregnancy, such as the influenza and whooping cough jabs.

They are being administered in hospital so that obstetricians are on hand to advise the women and monitor them after their jabs.

Pregnant women who contract Covid-19 are more likely to develop severe symptoms, which may result in them being warded in the intensive care unit or put on oxygen therapy, Prof Tan added. Their babies also face an increased chance of being stillborn or born early, although the overall risks remain relatively low.

One of those who was vaccinated at KKH yesterday was Ms Suzanna Farid Tang Shu Ling, 28, who is 26 weeks pregnant.

The founder of ground-up initiative Urban Origins decided to do so after reading about the increased risk of severe illness that infected pregnant women face, as well as the potential protection vaccination might confer on her unborn child.

"At the session, there were many doctors and nurses around," she said. "If I had a question, I could just speak to one of them."

KKH is also looking to study whether antibodies produced by the mother after vaccination are transferred to the baby, something that has been reported overseas.

"By right, the baby should have some passive protection from Covid-19," Prof Tan said. "The question is: How much is transferred, whether this really gives protection and for how long?"