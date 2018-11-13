Knife-wielding man arrested in Toa Payoh

Her 15-year-old son was bleeding from the mouth when he got home to their second-storey flat in Toa Payoh on Sunday night.

A man had allegedly assaulted him while he was with a friend at the foot of a neighbouring block.

But that was not the end of it. The man later showed up near their home and allegedly brandished a knife, alarming the family and their neighbours.

Housewife Sharifah Farhana, 33, said her husband and her brother wanted to find out who the man was after her son, Wan Mohd Danial, told them about the attack.

"And then we saw the guy holding a knife near the lift," she told The New Paper yesterday

He allegedly hurled vulgarities and threatened to stab her husband and brother, so they kept a safe distance from him.

Ms Sharifah said the man threw the knife away and fled when several police cars arrived after she called the police.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to a case of criminal intimidation at Block 104 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh at about 10.45pm on Sunday.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at a nearby block and investigations are ongoing

TNP understands the knife has been recovered.

Recounting the incident, Wan said he was playing a mobile game with his friend when the man, who was drinking from a can of beer and reeked of alcohol, approached them.

The student said the man accused him of staring and asked if he lived there.

After he told the man where he lived and looked up, the man slapped him on the face, injuring his nose and lip, Wan added.

"I quickly went home and told my parents," he said.

Ms Sharifah, who has two other sons, aged 13 and six, and a five-year-old daughter, said they had never seen the man before, but she now fears for her children's safety after learning that he lives nearby.

Recalling her concern on seeing the man with the knife, she said: "I pulled my husband and brother back and told them not to go near him because I was scared they would get injured."