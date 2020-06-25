Labour chief Ng Chee Meng likely to helm PAP team in new Sengkang GRC

Mr Ng Chee Meng (in red) helping with the Sengkang Goes Digital initiative, which aims to give PCs or laptops to over 100 students.

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng, who is expected to helm the new Sengkang GRC in the coming election, yesterday said it is important for the Government to get a new mandate to address the challenges that lie ahead for Singapore.

That is what the Government will be seeking at the general election on July 10, said the Minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

"There will be challenges," he said. "We should take this opportunity to seek the mandate from the people to move forward."

Mr Ng, who was part of the People's Action Party (PAP) team that won the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC in 2015, is set to move to neighbouring Sengkang from his Punggol North ward.

He has been walking the ground in Sengkang estate recently and spoke last evening at Anchorvale Community Club, where he attended the launch of a programme that gives out computers to students from low-income families.

He was joined at the event by Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min, whose Sengkang West ward was carved up in the redrawing of constituency boundaries, with part of it in the new Sengkang GRC.

With them was lawyer Raymond Lye, chairman of the Punggol East Citizens' Consultative Committee and another potential candidate.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin is tipped to move over from Sembawang GRC to complete the four-man slate.

The new GRC, which has 120,166 voters, comprises parts of the existing Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, as well as the single seat of Punggol East and parts of Sengkang West.