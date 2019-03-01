Lactation cookies recalled for containing milk

All batches of a lactation cookie from New Zealand are being recalled.

The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said on Wednesday that the Feeding Cookies with Chocolate Chips under the Totally Devoted brand contained milk, even though this was not declared previously.

The cookies are meant for breastfeeding mothers.

New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries issued a notice on Tuesday that the cookies were being recalled due to the undeclared allergen.

The AVA said it has directed the importer here to recall the product as a precautionary measure.

AVA said that consumers with a milk allergy or intolerance should not consume the product.

Those who have consumed the product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.