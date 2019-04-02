Landlord jailed six weeks for trying to film tenants showering

The tenant was about to take a shower when she noticed a black object inside a bucket.

It was a multi-function high definition spy camera her landlord had planted to record his tenants showering.

Yesterday, the 52-year-old man was jailed six weeks on one count of attempting to insult the modesty of a woman.

He cannot be named to protect the identity of his tenants.

On March 15, last year, around 10pm, the man placed the camera in a bucket in the common toilet of the flat and concealed it by placing a mop on top of it.

The camera was facing the shower area in the toilet.

Later that day, the tenant discovered the camera.

She took it to her room to inform another tenant.

The camera had recorded four videos of the shower area, but none of these showed the tenants using the toilet.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kwang Jia Min called for a jail term of six weeks, and said the act was premeditated as the man went to some lengths to conceal the camera, and had positioned it to record the shower area.

She added that if he had succeeded, the recorded videos could have been replayed multiple times for his perverted pleasure.

In mitigation, the man's lawyer, T.M. Sinnadurai, said it was only an attempt as the videos did not capture the victims, and asked for a jail term of five weeks.

DEGREE OF INTRUSION

District Judge Adam Nakhoda said the degree of intrusion was much higher than that of someone using a mobile phone to take upskirt videos.

And there was the element of premeditation and how the spy camera was hidden under the mop.

Though the man's attempts were unsuccessful, the judge jailed him for six weeks.

For attempting to insult the modesty of a woman, he could have been jailed up to six months or fined or both.