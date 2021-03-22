Landmarks get the blues to mark World Water Day

Marina Bay Sands and the ArtScience Museum are some of the buildings taking part in PUB's City Turns Blue initiative.

The city skyline turned into a sea of blue to mark World Water Day today, as Singapore showed its commitment to water sustainability over the weekend.

From last Saturday till today, a record 44 landmarks and buildings - including the ArtScience Museum, the Esplanade, Gardens by the Bay, Marina Bay Sands and the Singapore Flyer - are lit up in blue in the evenings as part of the national water agency PUB's City Turns Blue initiative, which started in 2014.

Among them are 10 spots that are taking part in the initiative for the first time.

These include the Singapore Sports Hub, Mount Faber, One Marina Boulevard, Wisma Atria and the Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant.

Last year, 39 local landmarks were bathed in blue as part of the light-up.

World Water Day is on March 22, a day designated by the United Nations as a reminder that water is a critical resource that should be cherished and protected.

GREEN PLAN

World Water Day is particularly significant this time, as it comes in a year when Singapore rolled out its inter-ministerial Green Plan.

Said Professor Rajasekhar Balasubramanian from the National University of Singapore's Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering: "The global climate is changing and will continue to change, affecting the water cycle and related issues such as energy production, food security and human health."

This year, PUB's water campaign theme is on climate change. Its key areas of focus include enhancing flood resilience, safeguarding water sustainability, reducing carbon footprint and strengthening coastal defences to protect homes.

"We must manage our valuable water resource systems to satisfy the changing demands placed on them," said Professor Benjamin Horton, director of the Earth Observatory of Singapore.

"Increasing demands are being placed on finite water resources to supply drinking water, water for other societal needs including energy, agriculture and industry, and the water necessary to support healthy aquatic ecosystems," he added.