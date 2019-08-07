Largest FairPrice Xtra hypermarket opens at VivoCity

The hypermart spans the size of two football fields on two floors and carries over 35,000 products.

FairPrice opened its largest FairPrice Xtra hypermarket and Unity Pharmacy outlet at VivoCity yesterday.

Spanning over 90,000 sq ft, or the size of two football fields, on two floors, the store carries more than 35,000 products, including over 350 local brands.

It also offers a wide range of services, such as bicycle and luggage repairs, and innovative retail technology for a more convenient shopping experience.

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, who officiated the opening, said: "I am very proud that NTUC FairPrice has set aside a special corner for our local enterprises to share and promote their brands in this store.

"This is one of the best locations besides Changi Airport for us to promote our local brands and give them a chance to succeed."

The store has an "endless aisle" concept, which allows customers to purchase products that are not featured in-store and have it shipped to the store or their homes. This feature will be available later this year.

A new "scan and go" mobile app will also be available next month to allow customers to scan and pay for their products with their smartphones.

The outlet is also the first to install one of local urban farming company ComCrop's small indoor hydroponic farms.

ComCrop chief executive Peter Barber told Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao that the main aim of the indoor farm is to help consumers be more aware of buying locally grown produce and to promote rooftop hydroponics.

The basement level of the hypermart offers all food- related products and services, and non-food products and services are available on the first level.

Customers can make use of food preparation services such as cutting of vegetables, marination of meats and grilling of seafood. There are also dine-in areas for customers to have their food cooked to eat in the store.

Customers can buy loose selections of grains, nuts, spices and pasta as part of a wider initiative to reduce packaging and minimise food waste.

NTUC FairPrice's deputy chief executive and head of channels, Ms Elaine Heng, said: "In a fast-evolving retail landscape, FairPrice will continue to strengthen our core while leveraging on our capabilities to adapt in serving our customers' needs."