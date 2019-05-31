Last of five girls who assaulted two others given probation

The last of a group of girls who attacked and threatened two other girls over an alleged kiss was dealt with yesterday.

Grace Quek Xin Hui, 23, was sentenced to a year and nine months' probation for rioting, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt.

The arts school student was also ordered to perform 130 hours of community service, remain indoors from 10pm to 6am daily and undergo anger management counselling.

Her parents were also made to place a $10,000 bond to ensure she stays out of trouble.

She pleaded guilty to the three charges on May 2, with another three similar charges taken into consideration.

During sentencing yesterday, District Judge Ng Cheng Thiam told her that probation was a second chance.

He said: "Take this opportunity to rehabilitate yourself. Don't waste this chance."

The other members of the group who have already been dealt with are Jamie Thng Yu Xuan, 20; Ang Pek Ling and Gina Yeo Kai Ting, both 21; and Tey Shi Hui, 22.

Thng was sentenced to reformative training for the assault and additional drug offences, while the rest were given probation.

The group of five were upset one of the victims had allegedly flirted with a friend's boyfriend and had kissed him.

In the early hours of Dec 15, 2017, they confronted the 19-year-old outside Club Viva at Sentosa Gateway.

When she denied the allegations, they slapped, kicked and punched her.

Quek also threatened to burn her face and hair with a lighter.

She escaped, and the group turned their attention to her 21-year-old friend, who did not know where she had gone.

They got angry and assaulted her, and Quek again used a lighter threatening to burn her face and hair.

The attacks stopped only when a bouncer intervened.

Quek also assaulted another woman at Sentosa Gateway on a separate occasion on May 8, 2016. She slapped the 29-year-old victim for allegedly spreading rumours about her.

Her lawyer , Mr Josephus Tan, previously told the court during her conviction that Quek had left that life of violence and alcoholism behind, cutting off ties with her negative peers and was no longer drinking.

For rioting, she could have been jailed up to seven years.