Lasting Power of Attorney Form 1 fee waived for two more years

Singaporeans who want to get someone to make decisions on their behalf should they become mentally incapacitated can do so for free for two more years.

The Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) said yesterday it will extend the waiver of the application fee of $75 for the Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) Form 1 until Aug 31, 2020.

This fee was first waived in 2014 and later extended to Aug 31 this year.

Individuals can appoint others through an LPA to make decisions for them, such as those involving their welfare and finances, if they lose their mental capacity.

There are two LPA forms.

Form 1 grants general powers to those acting on the mentally incapacitated person's behalf. Some 98 per cent of Singaporeans who made an LPA used Form 1.

Form 2 is for applicants who want to grant specific or customised powers to those who will make decisions for them and has to be drafted by a lawyer. For Singaporeans, the application fee is $200.

As of end March this year, more than 43,000 people have submitted their LPA applications to the OPG.

The only fees applicants have to pay is to accredited professionals, such as doctors and lawyers, to certify they have the mental capacity to appoint someone to act on their behalf and are not forced to do so.

The 10 most popular accredited medical practitioners charge between $25 and $80, said a spokesman for the OPG.

Fees aside, there are other factors behind why many people have not signed an LPA.

Dr Tan Sai Tiang, assistant director of Hua Mei Clinic under the Tsao Foundation, said some people do not have anyone they can trust. Others do not want to impose this responsibility, or burden, on others.

Some are also ignorant about the importance of making an LPA, said lawyer Kwok-Chern Yew Tee. She said if a person becomes mentally incapacitated without making an LPA, his family cannot access, for example, the money in his bank account to look after him.

They have to apply to the courts to act as his deputy, which is to make decisions on the mentally incapacitated person's behalf.