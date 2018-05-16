Late NSF's family hopes to get answers so they can move on

Corporal Kok Yuen Chin's family members hope to get a clearer picture of the events that unfolded on Sunday evening that cost the young Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) full-time national serviceman (NSF) his life.

His paternal aunt, Miss Helen Kok, 55, a nurse, said the family hopes to be able to view recorded video footage of the incident as it still has "many questions left unanswered".

She said her nephew had injuries on his face - including cuts on his chin and cheeks.

"We still do not know many things. He died in a fire station, full of life-savers, why could not they save him? Why did he have these injuries?" Miss Kok asked.

"For us to have closure, we need to have these questions answered. We need to know what really happened."

Following the incident, two regular SCDF officers - a Warrant Officer 1 and a Staff Sergeant - have been arrested and investigations are ongoing.

A Board of Inquiry will also be convened, with full details to be made public in due course.

Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, who described the incident as a clear violation of SCDF's rules and a tragic loss of life, has also promised to get to the bottom of it.

He had asked SCDF to conduct an audit, whereby action would be taken against perpetrators of unsanctioned activities.

But Cpl Kok's family said the wait for clarity is "painful".

"He was a good boy, he would not have gone (into the well where he drowned) if he was not made to. We want to see the video footage so we can know what really happened," said Miss Kok.

Citing media reports of visible injuries discovered on Cpl Kok, the police said last night that its preliminary investigation findings as well as findings from the pathologist indicate that the injuries were sustained in the well and during the rescue process.

"The police would like to remind the public that investigations are ongoing and public should not speculate. The findings will be made known in due course," the statement added.

Cpl Kok's sister, Miss Kok Yee Ling, 24, said he had anticipated the celebration's activities, including going into the well.

WORRIED

He had confided in her about his worries, telling her that he was afraid because he could not swim. She advised him to highlight the matter to his senior officers.

Choking back tears, Miss Kok said: "I thought the officers would make sure that while they were all having fun, he would be safe. He was very worried."

She added that Cpl Kok had brought snacks and food with him to the fire station to share with his colleagues, to try and persuade them not to rag him.

Selflessness was a defining characteristic of Cpl Kok, said his mother, Madam Wong Siew Hong, 53.

She spoke fondly of how he was a filial son, regularly giving her part of his NSF salary and helping out with household chores.

When asked what she would miss most about him, she broke down and was unable to answer, but she said "there was so much good in him".

"It is heartbreaking to have lost such a good son," she said.

"I hope we will get some answers soon. It is impossible to bring him back but if we could understand what happened, that would help us move on."