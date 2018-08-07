Late soldier's mum hopes for a deterrent punishment

The mother of Corporal First Class (CFC) Dave Lee Han Xuan, who died in April after suffering a heat injury, said she hopes punishment for personnel responsible would be significant enough to deter future violations of army rules.

"Punishment should be significant enough to make sure future commanders will not dare to repeat 'tekan' sessions," Madam Jasmine Yeo told The Straits Times last night, referring to traditional, outdated punishment.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen yesterday told Parliament that breaches and lapses were found to have occurred in the April 18 incident that led to the death of CFC Lee, 19.

These include how his platoon was given unauthorised physical punishment like leopard crawls and push-ups for about 30 minutes the night before the fast march where he had the heat injury, which compromised their required minimum seven hours of rest.

Dr Ng said the preliminary findings by the Committee of Inquiry found the insufficient rest likely contributed to CFC Lee's heat stroke, while the inadequate on-site casualty management and delayed evacuation were likely reasons for him succumbing to the injury.

Madam Yeo was not surprised by revelations of the unauthorised punishment as she had revealed this previously. She said CFC Lee's last words to her were that he and his platoon had received informal punishment.

At his funeral in May, Madam Yeo called for "tekan sessions" to be put to an immediate stop.

Madam Yeo said she could not understand how evacuation could have been delayed.

She said many thought she was strong, based on the media interview that she, her husband, property agent Dennis Lee, and daughter Joey Lee, 23, had given at CFC Lee's wake on May 2.

"I'm not," she said. "It's been hell for my entire family as Dave was very close to us.

"I just want to let all officers involved know that my son means the world to me. My family portraits will never be complete. They can never imagine the pain a mother has from losing a son she had cared for and nurtured since he was born." - LIM MIN ZHANG