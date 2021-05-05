Latest measures at a glance

E-mail this article

From Saturday to May 30

Cap of five people for social gatherings, down from current eight. Same for household visitors

No more than 50 per cent of employees who can work from home will be allowed in offices at any time, down from 75 per cent

No more than 250 attendees at pilot business-to-business events, cinemas, live performances

Gyms and indoor fitness or health studios to be closed; no spectators at sports events

Pre-event testing for wedding receptions with 50 to 250 people; no more than 30 people at all times at funerals

Capacity limits at museums and public libraries reduced from 65 per cent to 50 per cent

From May 17