Latest measures at a glance
From Saturday to May 30
- Cap of five people for social gatherings, down from current eight. Same for household visitors
- No more than 50 per cent of employees who can work from home will be allowed in offices at any time, down from 75 per cent
- No more than 250 attendees at pilot business-to-business events, cinemas, live performances
- Gyms and indoor fitness or health studios to be closed; no spectators at sports events
- Pre-event testing for wedding receptions with 50 to 250 people; no more than 30 people at all times at funerals
- Capacity limits at museums and public libraries reduced from 65 per cent to 50 per cent
From May 17
- TraceTogether token or app compulsory for entry to malls, dine-in eateries, workplaces, schools and places of worship from May 17, instead of June 1
