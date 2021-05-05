Singapore

Latest measures at a glance

May 05, 2021 06:00 am

From Saturday to May 30

  • Cap of five people for social gatherings, down from current eight. Same for household visitors
  • No more than 50 per cent of employees who can work from home will be allowed in offices at any time, down from 75 per cent
  • No more than 250 attendees at pilot business-to-business events, cinemas, live performances
  • Gyms and indoor fitness or health studios to be closed; no spectators at sports events
  • Pre-event testing for wedding receptions with 50 to 250 people; no more than 30 people at all times at funerals
  • Capacity limits at museums and public libraries reduced from 65 per cent to 50 per cent

From May 17

  • TraceTogether token or app compulsory for entry to malls, dine-in eateries, workplaces, schools and places of worship from May 17, instead of June 1
