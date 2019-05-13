Latest NUS Peeping Tom caught by newly installed CCTV cameras

There has been another Peeping Tom case on a local university campus. A female student at the National University of Singapore (NUS) was allegedly filmed by a student in a bathroom at one of the residence halls on Saturday.

This is the fourth reported case since NUS student Monica Baey took to social media in mid-April to express her frustration over the punishment given to fellow student Nicholas Lim for filming her showering in the Eusoff Hall.

Some are now asking why such voyeuristic acts continue despite the public outcry, with observers noting that exposure to such content online from young may be emboldening offenders.

A police report has been made about the latest incident at Raffles Hall and the suspect has been apprehended, said an NUS spokesman.

Police said they received a call for assistance around 8.10am, and later arrested a 26-year-old NUS male student, a resident of the same residential hall, for criminal trespass.

The man is also being investigated for insulting the modesty of a woman, added the police.

NUS said it "is working closely with the police in their investigations, and will take the necessary disciplinary actions".

It is also providing the victim with "dedicated support and assistance".

Since last month, NUS has been enhancing security on its campuses through improved closed-circuit television (CCTV) coverage, upgrading of shower cubicles and toilet locks to make them more secure, and increased patrols by campus security officers.

NUS said footage of the male suspect involved was captured via a newly installed CCTV camera installed on Friday, The Straits Times reported.

"The university is committed to accelerating the implementation of these security enhancements, but in the meantime, we would like to urge all students to remain vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity to NUS campus security immediately," said a spokesman.