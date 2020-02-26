Latest patient is wife of another infected, five more discharged

A 58-year-old Singaporean woman with no recent travel history to China is the latest coronavirus case here, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday at a press conference.

This brings the total number of cases here to 91.

Five more were discharged yesterday.

Case 91 is married to Case 83, and the husband and wife attended service at The Life Church and Missions on Jan 19 and came into contact with the two Chinese nationals from Wuhan - Cases 8 and 9 - who were also there.

Cases 91 and 83 later attended a Chinese New Year gathering at Mei Hwan Drive on Jan 25, which Case 66 also attended.

Case 91, who had mostly stayed at home at Rivervale Drive, reported the onset of symptoms on Jan 23 and sought treatment at a clinic on Feb 1, 6 and 10.

CONTACT

As she had been identified as a contact of Case 66, she was referred by MOH to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Feb 18 and subsequent tests confirmed she was infected, on Feb 22.

The total number of people who have recovered now stands at 58.

As of noon yesterday, 33 cases remain in hospital, and most are stable or improving.

Seven are in critical condition in intensive care, said MOH.

The Health Ministry said in a press release yesterday that it has identified 2,846 close contacts who have been quarantined.

Of these, 371 are currently quarantined and 2,475 have completed their quarantine, it added.

Contact tracing for the confirmed cases is ongoing.

By the numbers

1 New case

91 Total confirmed

5 Discharged yesterday

58 Total discharged

33 Total in hospital

7 In intensive care unit