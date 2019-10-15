Launching a vision to transform Singapore into a City of Good

Breaking the taboo of discussing end-of-life issues, a law firm and community organisation worked together to help more than 120 senior citizens understand more about these matters.

In July, TSMP Law Corporation and the Cassia Resettlement Team organised a party at Block 52 Cassia Crescent, where lawyers shared information with seniors on topics such as the Lasting Power of Attorney scheme, the Advance Medical Directive, and wills.

The Cassia Resettlement Team is made up of volunteers who focus on helping senior residents who moved from Dakota Crescent to Cassia Crescent after the former area was slated for redevelopment.

The collaboration is one example of how organisations can contribute to the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre's (NVPC) new strategic vision of building a City of Good, said President Halimah Yacob.

The President was speaking as the guest of honour at the launch of NVPC's new vision at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore yesterday.

She said: "The City of Good vision is about bringing individuals, organisations and leaders together to give their best for others. It encourages us to look beyond ourselves and to cultivate a kinder, more caring and giving society."

Madam Halimah added: "There is also a strong desire among Singaporeans to give back, with seven in 10 intending to volunteer in the future, and nine in 10 intending to donate.

"Care is clearly a unifying value, one that is embraced by people of all races, religions, ages and countries of origin."

GIVING NATION

The previous vision, spelt out in 2003 when the former National Volunteer Centre was relaunched as the NVPC, was to transform Singapore into a giving nation.

The City of Good has three pillars - People of Good, Organisations of Good, and Leaders of Good - said NVPC chairman Mildred Tan.

"Building a City of Good is not the job of one but the responsibility of all," she said.

The initiatives under each category aim to create an ecosystem across different sectors and audiences to facilitate giving in all forms.

They include platforms such as Giving.sg, an online portal for donations where more than 200,000 have donated over $17 million from January to September this year; and programmes such as Giving Week, which will run from Dec 1 to 7.

These fall under the People of Good category, which is a community where people care for one another, said Mrs Tan.

Organisations and community leaders can also contribute to the other pillars through other NVPC-led initiatives.

NVPC said it will announce more details on the City of Good in 2020.