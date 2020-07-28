Lawyer admits to offences including assault

Lawyer Samuel Seow Theng Beng prodded the forehead of one of his subordinates twice with his finger, causing her pain, in an incident that took place at his law firm in 2018. At the time, he was upset with her over work she had not completed.

Minutes later, and still angry, he assaulted a second woman - a female lawyer working at the firm - after she failed to inform him of the whereabouts of the company's associate director.

A district court heard that he slapped Ms Brenda Kong Shin Ying, who is also his niece, on both her cheeks and the top of her head.

Seow, 47, pleaded guilty in court yesterday to one count each of assaulting Ms Kong, 26, and using criminal force on Ms Rachel Kang Pei Shan, 21.

Ms Kang was at the law firm's office in South Bridge Road on April 17, 2018, and was about to leave for a company event when Seow reprimanded her at 5.47pm.

He then prodded her forehead twice before pushing a file she was holding, causing her to stagger backwards.

Three minutes later, Seow asked aloud for the whereabouts of the firm's associate director.

The court was told that Ms Kong heard what Seow had said, but did not respond.

He later spotted her and repeated his question. She replied that the associate director had a meeting from 4pm to 5pm that day, but she did not know where he went after that.

Seow then walked towards his niece and repeatedly asked her why she did not reply to his earlier queries.Incensed, Seow assaulted Ms Kong.

A male colleague stepped in and separated the pair.

Ms Kong managed to slip away soon after.

On May 12 that year, Ms Kang lodged a police report.