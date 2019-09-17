Lawyer allegedly helped law graduate cheat examination body

In the first reported case here, a lawyer was charged last week with falsely stating in a letter that a law graduate had completed six months of supervised training in a bid to enrol him in the Singapore Institute of Legal Education's (Sile) Part B course of the Singapore Bar Examinations 2016.

Lawyer Sarbrinder Singh, 49, was also charged with criminal intimidation in an unrelated case, where he allegedly threatened to circulate explicit photos and videos of a foreign woman, which would have injured her reputation and caused her alarm.

The woman, believed to be a Malaysian, had allegedly worked for him as a paralegal without a valid work pass.

The offences were allegedly committed when Singh worked at Kertar Law.

In the first charge, Singh is alleged to have abetted by conspiring with Shree Manish Kalra to cheat Sile.

Kalra had allegedly submitted a letter on June 9, 2016, to Sile purportedly signed by Singh and dated April 14, 2016, stating that Kalra had received the necessary supervised training at Kertar Law between Oct 11, 2015, and April 11, 2016.

Singh's alleged abetment did not lead to Kalra's admission into the course.

In a separate charge under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, he is alleged to have employed between January 2016 and March 2016 a foreigner as an administration official or paralegal without a valid work pass.

The woman was holding a special pass. A special pass is issued for a specific purpose, such as assisting in investigation, attending court and for stateless persons residing in Singapore.

The alleged criminal intimidation of the woman is said to have occurred on March 30, 2016.

Unrelated to the manpower charge, Singh is also alleged to have submitted a forged document via e-mail to a police officer on Feb 16, 2017.

The alleged document, a discharge summary, was purportedly from Himagiri Hospitals - a private outfit in Hyderabad, India - in relation to a patient named Sarbrinder Singh, according to the charge sheet.

Singh, defended by lawyer S.S. Dillon, is currently out on $40,000 bail and the case is due to be brought up again on Oct 11.

Kalra, 26, faces a single charge of abetment by allegedly conspiring with Singh to cheat Sile. Kalra is on $10,000 bail and his case is also due to be heard on Oct 11.