Lawyer fired after being convicted of molesting three women in bar

The lawyer convicted of molesting three women in a bar last year has been sacked, his law firm told The New Paper yesterday.

Devandran Karunakaran, 40, was the managing partner of law firm, Ince Singapore, when he molested the women while drunk.

He had also shouted vulgarities and threatened to make the bar manager lose his job when he was confronted with the molest allegations.

Yesterday, an Ince spokesman told TNP that Devandran was terminated on Wednesday, following his conviction and sentencing in the State Courts on Tuesday.

The spokesman said: "Following the Singapore Court's decision, Devandran's position at Ince has been terminated with immediate effect and he no longer works at the firm.

"We take the behaviour and ethical conduct of all of the group's partners and staff extremely seriously."

Devandran was fined $15,000 after pleading guilty to three counts of molest and one charge under the Protection from Harassment Act.

According to court documents, Devandran molested his first victim a total of three times, even after she had told him to stop. He then went on to molest two others - a disc jockey and her friend.

They were standing on a makeshift DJ stand when Devandran stood between them and molested them.

When he was confronted by the bar manager and asked to leave the bar, he told the manager that he was a lawyer and asked if the manager knew who he was.

He also threatened to get the manager fired.

After Devandran was escorted out of the bar, he continued to hurl vulgarities at the manager at least 10 times and also insisted on returning to the bar to drink more before he was arrested.