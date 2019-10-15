Lawyer in missing $33 million case faces four new charges

Jeffrey Ong Su Ann was the former managing partner of JLC Advisors.

The lawyer who became uncontactable after $33 million in escrow funds went missing from his firm is facing four fresh charges involving other funds.

Jeffrey Ong Su Ann, 42, was the managing partner of JLC Advisors when at least $33 million belonging to Allied Technologies held by his law firm went missing.

He reportedly left Singapore on May 13 and became a wanted man, sought by the Singapore police after a report was made against him on May 21 for alleged criminal breach of trust involving the missing money.

He was arrested by the Malaysian police in Kuala Lumpur in late May and was found with a stolen Malaysian passport on him.

He was repatriated to Singapore on May 30.

Ong earlier faced 22 charges, including several for forgery and cheating.

Yesterday, he was slapped with three new charges of forgery for the purpose of cheating, and another charge of criminal breach of trust as an attorney.

In the new charges, Ong is alleged to have misappropriated more than US$4.85 million (S$6.64 million) on Oct 23, 2017, during his time at the law firm.

The funds were related to a settlement between two firms.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Khoo told the court that Ong may face more charges later, The Straits Times reported.

The case has been adjourned to Nov 25.

If convicted of criminal breach of trust as an attorney, he can either be jailed for life or jailed for up to 20 years and fined. - DAVID SUN