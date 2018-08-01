Lawyer who falsely certified signing of documents suspended

Lawyers who falsely certify that they had witnessed the signing of a document, when in fact they had not, will be "visited with severe consequences".

The Court of Three Judges said this in written grounds released yesterday, explaining why it suspended a lawyer for 15 months over such "dishonest" conduct.

In the judgment, penned by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, the court emphasised that the gravity of such offences should not be understated.

"Solicitors should ensure that they do not yield to the temptation to lower their guard just because they imagine that no harm will ensue."

The case involved sole proprietor Chia Choon Yang, who stopped practising last year.

In July 2015, Mr Chia was asked by a client, Mr David Li, to notarise a document - a power of attorney granted to Mr Li by a company known as New Eastern (1971). The document authorised Mr Li to act on behalf of New Eastern to sign contracts and decide legal proceedings, among other things.

When Mr Chia saw the document, it already bore the signature of one of New Eastern's directors, Mr Loy Teu Wee.

After Mr Li told him that two other people had witnessed Mr Loy signing the power of attorney, Mr Chia added his signature and affixed his seal as a notary public on the document.

Mr Chia also prepared a notarial certificate stating that he had witnessed Mr Loy signing the power of attorney.

In April 2016, a director of New Eastern lodged a complaint against Mr Chia, after Mr Li purportedly used the power of attorney to enter into a contract with a Chinese company without New Eastern's knowledge or consent.

Before a disciplinary tribunal, Mr Chia admitted that his actions amounted to grossly improper conduct under the Legal Profession Act.