Leaders feast on ‘jazzed up’ local delights

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (above, seated with his wife, Ms Ho Ching, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang) at last night’s gala dinner that featured dishes inspired by local culinary influences.

Business came first - 10 hours of back-to-back talks on trade, bilateral ties and global developments.

And then came the time to unwind.

It was a cool, overcast evening but the mood was jubilant when Asean leaders and their key partners gathered for a gala dinner at the end of a gruelling day.

As he flagged off a night of food, festivities and free-flowing conversation, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted that there was much to cheer about.

"I think we have once again outdone ourselves," said Mr Lee, referring to the bloc's achievements this year.

Last night, the leaders got yet another taste of Singapore, dining on a menu inspired by local favourites, "and we have jazzed it up a little since most of you probably are already quite familiar with the local food", said Mr Lee.

The spread included a play on laksa - oven-roasted pumpkin bisque with rice noodles and prawn ravioli, laced with laksa leaves, and a main course of surf and turf - slow-cooked Angus beef short ribs with black pepper sauce and Boston lobster seared with garlic butter - that came with garden vegetables stuffed in a kueh pie tee shell.