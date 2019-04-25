Leaked documents reveal 26 cases of sexual misconduct in NUS over 3 years

A series of leaked documents posted on Facebook on Saturday revealed 26 cases of sexual offences reviewed by the National University of Singapore (NUS) Board of Discipline over three academic years from 2015 to 2018.

Only one of the offenders in these cases was expelled. He was a repeat offender, who was reinstated after an appeal considering his psychiatric disorder.

A total of 18 cases involved offenders secretly peeping at victims. These included up-skirt photographs, and offenders trespassing into female or children's toilets.

In 16 of these incidents, the offenders were taking photos or videos of the victims.

Two cases involved the offender touching the victim inappropriately, and one involved the offender exposing himself to a female student.

Another two cases involved outrage of modesty, while two others involved harassment of a sexual nature.

All 26 of the offences were committed by male students. The victims in all but five cases were female.

Of the 26 cases, two offenders were imprisoned, one was given an 18-month supervised probation, while five were given conditional warnings of up to 24 months by the police.

Fifteen cases involved the university suspending the offender for one or two semesters, while one offender was suspended for 18 months.

Ten offenders were given fines of $500 or $1,000 by NUS.

Other punishments included bans from all on-campus housing, 30 to 60 hours of community-based sanctions, and mandatory rehabilitation and reconciliation sessions.

An NUS spokesman confirmed to TNP on Monday that the documents are accurate.