Learn about loos at Science Centre’s new exhibit

Science Centre Singapore's latest exhibition is full of crap.

But there is no need to raise a stink about it - after all, that is precisely the point of the Know Your Poo exhibition, which opened in conjunction with World Toilet Day yesterday.

The display, which explores the topic of human waste and the evolution of sanitation systems, was very nearly named "Know Your S***", said the centre's chief executive officer, Associate Professor Lim Tit Meng.

But its name had to be changed in case of complaints from people.

"Poo, pee, loo... We are all so self-conscious about not using those words openly, but the truth is - whether you like it or not - everyone poos, and it's a completely normal bodily function," said Prof Lim.

He pointed out that two billion people across the globe lack basic sanitation facilities, and that inadequate sanitation causes about 432,000 deaths from diarrhoea every year.

At the launch, guest of honour Teo Ho Pin, mayor of North West District, shared similar sentiments.

"While we may have First World sanitation infrastructure, our sanitation habits and awareness of the science of sanitation need sustained education and should not be (something) that we shy away from," he said.

Know Your Poo takes on the topics with a flush of enthusiasm. Its five themed zones feature 15 interactive exhibits which discuss different parts of the sanitation waste cycle.

More details about the exhibition, which will remain at Science Centre Singapore for five years, can be found at www.science.edu.sg.

At a separate event, the Restroom Association (Singapore) announced the adoption of smart solutions as part of its Happy Toilet Programme. The programme is a grading initiative for public toilets that awards stars based on a toilet's design, cleanliness, maintenance, effectiveness and user satisfaction.

With effect from April 1 next year, toilets with a 4-star rating will need to adopt at least one Detect, Feedback, Eliminate and Clean (DFEC) smart solution, while those with a 5-star rating will need to adopt at least two such solutions. Toilets with a 6-star rating need to adopt solutions in all four categories.