Learner motorists to undergo compulsory simulator training

Driving while drunk, avoiding cyclists in blind spots or objects falling from a lorry - these are some scenarios that learner motorists can expect to encounter during simulator training.

From Monday, all new learner drivers (Class 3 and 3A) and riders (Class 2, 2A and 2B) must undergo this compulsory training before they are allowed to book their practical test, the police said last Saturday.

Learners must negotiate various scenarios on the simulator, based on the top 10 causes of traffic accidents here that often result in injuries.

These include high-speed expressway cornering, cyclists in blind spots and driving or riding in wet weather conditions.

They were derived from police statistics, such as the 501 accidents involving cyclists last year.

The compulsory simulator training comes after a seven-month trial and is available at the ComfortDelGro Driving Centre in Ubi, Bukit Batok Driving Centre and Singapore Safety Driving Centre in Woodlands.

In a media preview of the simulator training at ComfortDelGro Driving Centre yesterday, Deputy Superintendent Liew Mei Hui of Traffic Police said: "The simulator training provides learning motorists the opportunity to practise defensive driving or riding in a safe and controlled environment.

"We hope that the simulator training will better prepare our learner motorists to react when they encounter dangerous or risky situations on the roads."

The simulator training consists of three modules - the first and second feature 10 scenarios in total, and the third features hazardous and dangerous situations, such as a tree branch falling onto the road. Each module lasts 15 to 20 minutes.

All learners applying for a Class 2B, 3 or 3A licence must complete a minimum of five practical lessons before booking the simulator training.

ComfortDelGro Driving Centre's senior chief instructor, Mr Yussof Bari, said learners have given feedback that the simulator training helps them in their practical driving lessons.

He said: "In real-life driving, there are certain things that we cannot simulate, like foreign objects on the road, wet weather, or sudden bad behaviour of other drivers. But in the simulator training, we are able to configure them for the learners to exercise."

For example, the simulator screens will turn dark to indicate bad weather, and learners are expected to turn on their windscreen wipers and headlights.

Another advantage is that the scenarios are geo-specific, so they can replicate actual roads in Singapore, some of which are accident-prone, said Singapore Safety Driving Centre operations manager Gerard Pereira.

"Some simulators just have random scenarios for users, but this simulator will give the students a lot of exposure because it is created specially for Singapore roads," he added.

"In real-life driving, if you don't encounter the scenario, the student will not be able to learn from it."

Mr Pereira also said in the future, more scenarios - such as the inclusion of personal mobility devices - can be added for corporate clients such as delivery drivers and riders who go regularly for a refresher course.

Civil servant Joshua Chan, 24, who passed his driving test a month ago, feels the controlled environment of a simulator would give learners extra space to learn.

"On the roads, your attention is divided among many things, like people jaywalking and oncoming cars," he said.

"There are fewer stressors in a controlled environment, so learners would be able to focus on a single mistake and how it happened, which can help them avoid a repeat in real-life situations."