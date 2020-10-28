Learning by doing is an advantage, says new grad

When her job hunt hit a snag, Miss Ong Jin Xian was prepared to enter a different work sector from her field of study.

But the fresh graduate with a business degree in logistics and supply chain management spotted an opportunity under the SGUnited Traineeships Programme.

Miss Ong, 26, is now an operations executive trainee with national logistics and supply chain company ST Logistics.

She decided to go for a traineeship to gain hands-on experience in a real-world work environment.

Miss Ong told The New Paper yesterday: "Learning from my experience... is an advantage for my career growth."

As part of her traineeship, she is placed on a rotational programme which allows her to experience different departments' processes and work.

While her main responsibility is to help manage the warehouse operations in the defence sector of ST Logistics and ensuring that operations data is captured accurately, Miss Ong has also learnt how an AI-powered system could make the supply chain more resilient.

She said: "This sector has a lot of growth potential, especially with the rise of Industry 4.0. I am excited to be able to experience digitalisation and technology through my traineeship."

Roles similar to Miss Ong's are among the 2,100 jobs and training openings available in the logistics sector as of the end of last month, said the Ministry of Manpower yesterday.

After his visit to logistics company DB Schenker yesterday, Minister of Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said the logistics sector has been rapidly transformed over the last few years, and that digitalisation has been one of the reasons for this.

Singapore has been able to take advantage of this because of its efficiency in operations, reliability of policies and resilience of its systems, he said.