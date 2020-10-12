At least 5 cars damaged as tree topples in Sims Drive

A six-storey-tall tree toppled in an open-air carpark next to Block 41 Sims Drive at around 5am yesterday morning after a heavy downpour.

Based on typical Housing Board building measurements, a tree the height of a six-storey flat would be 15m to more than 17m.

A resident, Mr Chia Tuck Soon, said he saw police officers at the scene at around 7am as the tree was being removed. He estimated the tree to be about 35 years old based on its height.

TAXI GETS HIT

His ComfortDelGro taxi was one of the vehicles damaged. Others include a red Mitsubishi and a blue Hyundai.

The Straits Times understands that no injuries were reported.

Mr Chia, 58, is worried about whether his taxi is insured under ComfortDelGro. "Repair work will be costly and it's harder to make ends meet these days when I am getting fewer passengers due to Covid-19," he said.